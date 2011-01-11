Yahoo's New Media Boss Has Had 7 Jobs In 10 Years For An Average Tenure Of 17 Months

How long will Mickie Rosen stay at Yahoo?

We like how Yahoo just hired the exec who put together the Hulu deal for Fox. Her name is Mickie Rosen. She’ll be the new media boss.The only thing that might have scared us off from hiring her if we were Yahoo is that she’s held 7 jobs in the last 10 years for an average tenure of about 17 months.



That’s some serious job-hopping! Already people don’t stay long at Yahoo. Will Mickie?

Here’s her resume:

