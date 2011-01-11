Yahoo's New Media Boss Brought Fox Into Hulu – Can She Bring Hulu To Yahoo?

Photo: FUSE Capital

Yahoo US Head Ross Levinsohn just made his first big hire, Kara Swisher reports.Mickie Rosen, Ross’s former colleague at Fuse Capital and News Corp, will be Yahoo’s new “audience head” – media boss. She’s replacing Jimmy Pitaro, who went to Disney late last year.



In her official Fuse bio, Mickie gets credit for “envisioning, structuring and negotiating Hulu, the premier video joint venture between News Corp and NBC Universal.”

If Yahoo is smart, the first thing they’ll ask Mickie to do is to get all three of those parties – plus new Hulu part owner, Disney – in a room together and figure out how Yahoo can partner with all four.

We’ve long felt that Yahoo needs to get premium, Hollywood-produced video content on Yahoo.com. When a user opens the site, the top box should be cued-up with that user’s favourite unwatched shows, sucked in from wherever — Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, YouTube or even the user’s Tivo box. Yahoo should get a commission on the paid content and a hefty portion of any ad revenues.

(We’d press Yahoo to acquire Hulu, which is supposeldy planning an IPO, but much of Hulu’s worth is its content-creating owners. Buy them out and suddenly, they won’t be as interested in taking those digital dimes.)

