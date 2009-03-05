- Mozilla chairman Mitchell Baker agrees: “The average consumer does not know the difference between browser, Internet and search box.” [Digits]
- CBS interactive poaches a Yahoo [paidContent]
- Yahoo’s New Challenge To Facebook Connect [paidContent]
- Video of Facebook’s re-design announcement [AllFacebook]
- White House says dumping YouTube had little to do with privacy [paidContent]
- Google CEO Eric Schmidt: “”At the moment our view is to let the cash pile up.” [Reuters]
- Google AdSense announced new expandable ad units [VentureBeat]
Photo: Daniel Panev
