Yahoo's New CFO Is A Relentless Cost-Cutter

All you need to know about Yahoo’s new CFO Timothy Morse‘ can be summarized by what he told a tech conference after taking his last job in 2007:



“Growth companies and high-tech companies have traditionally been very successful in innovating the topline and finding new ways to grow; it hasn’t always been that balanced equation looking at capital and cost structure.”

Yahoos, you have a cost-cutter on your hands. PaidContent reports that during Timothy’s tenure at Altera, “operating margins increased from 23 per cent in the first quarter of 2007 to 31 per cent in the second quarter of 2008.”

The best news for those who still bleed purple? Tim did it without major layoffs, only cutting 33 people last December.

Former Yahoo CFO Blake Jorgensen left the company because he viewed the CFO role as a strategic position. CEO Carol Bartz did not. She wanted a cost-controller in that position. She got one.

