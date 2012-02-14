Yahoo's New CEO 'Trashed' Yahoo's Product Team Last Week, Plans Big Changes

After spending a few weeks getting the lay of the land, new Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson is starting to make some moves.



He’s upsetting people in the process.

A pair of sources close to the company say Thompson spent a long time meeting with Yahoo’s product teams last week. During the meetings, says one source, Thompson “trashed” the efforts of the product team. This source says Yahoo product boss Blake Irving left the meeting “pretty down.”

This morning, AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher had some colour on the meeting: “Thompson reportedly quizzed the group on its plans, and pressed it to look less at short-term features and maintenance than on finding the next great thing.”

She also says the product team is going to have a re-org. Mark Morissey will head monetization. Jay Rossiter will run “platform,” and Sashi Seth will do consumer-facing products.

One Yahoo source says the company is in “chaos.”

“Scott is in a bunker, spending a lot of time listening to [board member] David Kenny. The whole company seems uninspired right now. The word going around that best describes Scott is “megalomaniac.”

Another Yahoo we spoke to says that people at the company expect big, sometimes painful changes from Thompson, and that’s OK and even wanted. But this person says Thompson has to make his big move quickly and in one go; he has to rip the bandage off.

This person says that from a revenue, brand, and employee retention standpoint, Yahoo cannot afford to have months of changes. Endless, on-going adjustments to the organisation – its mission, budgets, and products – will “crush the place.”

We’d like to hear from more Yahoos, who can email [email protected] or call 646 376 6014.

