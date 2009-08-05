Yahoos, Meet Your Microsoft Search Overlord (CLIP)

The Yahoo (YHOO) search engineers that survive that company’s coming layoffs have a new boss. His name is Satya Nadella.



He’s SVP of R&D for Microsoft’s (MSFT) online division and he wants search to read your mind.

BoomTown’s Kara Swisher sat down with Satya for an interview and recorded this clip. We took time-stamped notes and pasted them below. Watch:



0:47 Mission for now: Stay the course in building the paid search platform

1:37, The mission that the Yahoo team was on continues. There’s some organizational changes, but the core passion that continues.

2:38, It’s a game of scale. We don’t have that today and it hampers ad quality.

3:32, We have to build an alternative, there’s nothing stopping us from growing share.

5:08, Science has to match fancy Ask-like user-experience.

5:41, Big challenge is going from query to real intent. Also real-time search.

6:12, Trying to build a mind-reader. Chip in the head is too far afield.

7:43, He’s gotten hooked on to the Kindle.

