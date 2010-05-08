Yahoo's Marketing Chief Defends Ad Campaign: At Least We're Not Bing!

Elisa Steele, Carol Bartz, and Hilary Schneider in Times Square

Photo: Flickr/Yahoo

In an interview with paidContent, Yahoo’s chief marketing officer Elisa Steele defends the company’s $80 million ad campaign saying, essentially, at least we’re not Bing!paidContent: How do you respond to the argument that has been made that offline campaigns aren’t that effective for online companies?



I think there is a place for brand building for any type of company including an internet company. Word of mouth is incredibly important for internet companies, of course. That’s a key lever for Yahoo just as it is for other competitors. It doesn’t end there. It doesn’t end in marketing either. We are making some investment in advertising. and, by the way, a lot less than Bing is making in advertising. We’re also making an investment in product development, in our sales force, in our insights team. This is part of a much larger plan for the company.

Elisa also said this campaign isn’t about adding new users, it’s about getting users to learn more about Yahoo:

We’re not looking to increase new use. People like to measure us on that and they probably will but that’s not what the campaign is designed for. It’s designed more to help current Yahoo users to find more experiences on Yahoo that they want to test and trial.

