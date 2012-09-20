Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Is Pushing IntoNow Hard

Yahoo’s board hired Marissa Mayer because she is a product visionary.



This has left those of us on the outside wondering which Yahoo product Mayer will put her weight behind first.

Turns out it’s IntoNow, the TV-watching app for iPhone, Android and iPad.

We just clicked on a Yahoo News link from Twitter. Check out the floating banner we found on the page:

What’s funny is that IntoNow is a mobile app, and I am on a desktop computer.

What’s the point of showing me this banner?

Also, does asking people to download an app with a banner ad actually work? We’d have figured the only way for apps to really grow is through organic growth. You know: people hearing about a great app from their friends and then installing it because they think it sounds useful.

