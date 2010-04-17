Yahoo's M&A Guy Is In New York Meeting With Foursquare Right Now

Photo: Flickr/Artificial Ignorance

Yahoo’s interest in Foursquare is reaching fever pitch.Kara Swisher says Yahoo’s top deal guy Andrew Siegel has offered $125 million and that he’s in town, meeting with Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley right now.



We called Dennis, but his voice mail box is full.

Dennis, call us after coffee with Andrew!

