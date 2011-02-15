Yahoo Associated Content Boss Saves Kid From A Suicide Attempt

Yahoo Associated Content boss Luke Beatty spent his Sunday saving a hallucinating, screaming young man from hurting or even killing himself.



Way to go, Luke!

Luke wrote about the events – and called for better mental health services in Denver – on his personal blog:

Today, I pulled a young guy out of the intersection in front of our house. He was laying the in middle of the street absolutely falling apart – hallucinating and having a complete nervous breakdown, endlessly screaming, terrified.

I tried so hard not to call an ambulance, but had no option, as he was bound to hurt himself, even once I got him to my porch.

Ambulances are not the therapeutic transports we need for this kind of situation.

I will be dedicating some time to finding an alternative in Denver. Emergency mental health pick up- of some kind…. maybe there is something like this out there?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.