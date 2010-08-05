Yahoo's Looking For Someone To Write About Famous People

Paris Hilton and Courtney Reimer.

Do you want to become one of The New Fresh Media Faces of Yahoo that will help the company in its goal of doubling the amount of original content it produces over the next year?Courtney Reimer, who edits Yahoo‘s entertainment blog, announced on her Tumblr today that she and recently-hired deputy entertainment editor Mark Lisanti are looking for a writer to cover what sounds like your standard celebrity beat.



If you think you’re cut out for it, you, too, may one day get to have your picture taken with Paris Hilton.

If not, you might want to hold out to be one of the finance reporters Yahoo’s supposedly going to be hiring.

Here’s the listing, via reimer.tumblr.com:

Desperately Seeking Someone Who Writes Well About Famous People

Do you write well? Do you write well about famous people?

Mark Lisanti and I are looking for someone who can head up the “famous people” section of our nascent entertainment blogs at Yahoo. You should be able to deliver fast, clean, smart, unexpected and funny (when the occasion calls for it) original blog posts about everything from:

1. An actor who has risen from obscurity to do something awesome

2. Which famous person said something absurd today

3. Which one is doing something worthy of our attention

And so on.

We’re covering pop culture that is high-to-lowbrow, so don’t be afraid to admit you kind of like Khloe Kardashian (or that you think Meryl Streep is kind of a hack).

Think you’re the one we’re looking for? Send us your three favourite clips, your resume, and a note explaining why you’re uniquely qualified to do this.

Email: [email protected]

(image via PunchBowl Blog, with which we are not affiliated)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.