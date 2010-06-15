Yahoo's Login Page Is Now A Huge Ad

If Google (GOOG) can decorate its famously pristine home page, then everything else is fair game too: Yahoo has started renting out its login page to marketers.



The login page is prime real estate. Comscore (SCOR) says it attracts 26 million US uniques per day, and Yahoo says the page is its third-most popular, after the home page and the Yahoo mail page. But it has been ad-free — just a white page with a login box and some technical/privacy verbiage — for some 15 years.

