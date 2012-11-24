Yahoo's Log-In Page Ad Sell-Through Is In A Huge Decline [THE BRIEF]

Photo: TechCrunch

The ad sales on Yahoo’s log-in page, usually a coveted spot for advertisers, have fallen drastically from last year, says a report from Macquarie Equities Research. While Yahoo had ads on the log-in 86 per cent of days in the first half of the fourth quarter last year, there are only ads 47 per cent of the time this year. Ad Age reports that, “The sell-through rate doesn’t necessarily mean that ad revenue tied to the log-in page has plummeted, since it’s possible, though unlikely, that Yahoo has jacked up the price of those ad units.” (Emphasis is ours.)

Chobani’s VP of marketing, Doron Stern, just left the company. Head of innovation John Heath has temporarily taken his place as CMO.

Here are branding tips to create a good, not to mention memorable, logo.

Retailers are losing billions on slow websites.

Adweek looks at how advertisers track consumers on smartphones.

