Yahoo's Plan To Kill Newspapers

Last week we told you about how Yahoo is getting ready to making a big push into local content.



Alan D. Mutter has a little more on that over at Reflections of a Newsosaur, where he explains the threat of Yahoo’s local content effort to newspapers.

Now that Yahoo owns Associated Content, insiders say “a good number” of its freelancers will start covering local news “in the hope of assembling ever-larger audiences for the premium-priced advertising that Yahoo sells via the rich user database it has amassed over the years,” according to Mutter.

He writes:

After mustering the Associated Content crew to produce local stories at far lower cost than any newspaper, Yahoo can use its vast reach on the web to point users to its own websites. As one of the five largest destinations on the web, Yahoo’s traffic of some 70 billion page views a month is more than 100 times greater than of NYTimes.Com, the busiest newspaper website of all.

…

If publishers let their reps sell advertising for Yahoo’s local sites, the newspapers potentially can tap into a welcome new revenue stream for themselves. In so doing, however, the publishers face the danger that a great deal of the traffic now attracted to their own sites could be diverted to Yahoo, instead.

With digital media being the future for local newspaper franchises, strengthening Yahoo’s hand as a competitor for online and mobile local news would be strategically suicidal for newspapers.

