Yahoo's Live Stream Of The 'Twilight' Premiere Attracted Nearly As Many Viewers As E!'s Red Carpet Emmys Coverage

One million people live streamed the official red carpet premiere of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.”



Not only does that represent a new record for Yahoo — it also approaches viewership for televised red carpet coverage.

E!’s “Live from the Red Carpet” at the 2011 Emmy Awards attracted 1.43 million total viewers, and it was the most watched of these telecasts in five years.

The stream was part of a partnership between Yahoo Movies and Summit Entertainment to digitally promote “Twilight.”

“Breaking Dawn Part 1” — the fourth of five films based on the “Twilight” novels — had a massive box office debut over the weekend, raking in $283.5 million worldwide.

