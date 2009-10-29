Yahoos Learn To Wear Ties To Big Meetings





The theme of Yahoo’s analyst day today is: hey, we know we screwed up over the past couple years, but we’re learning and getting better.

To that point, Yahoo media boss Jamie Pitaro got on stage and told a funny story about how he finally learned he needed to start wearing ties to big meetings. Watch:



