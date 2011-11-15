Yahoo's Launches Companion Viewing App for Television



MONACO — Yahoo! seeks to expand the footprint of its video programming through Apps on connected TV, on tablets and viewing on a new “second screen” companion viewing App, says Rich Riley, EVP and Managing Director at Yahoo! EMEA.



We spoke with him last week at the Monaco Media Forum where he was a speaker. He speaks about the growth of IP-enabled televisions, the new companion App and some of the opportunities and challenges around the growth in online video advertising.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.