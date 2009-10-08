Yahoo's "It's Y!ou" Campaign Takes Over New York







[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accfc8f00000000004db0e8/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/yahoos-its-you-campaign-takes-over-new-york-2009-10/its-youon-the-entrance-to-the-n-r-w-subway-trains-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Yahoo launched its $100 million “It’s Y!ou” ad campaign last week.Already, it has taken over New York.

See it →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”its-youon-the-entrance-to-the-n-r-w-subway-trains-1″

title=”It’s Y!ou…on the entrance to the N, R, W subway trains”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accfc550000000000e26a7d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-youleaving-the-n-r-w-trains-2″

title=”It’s Y!ou…leaving the N, R, W trains”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accfd4a0000000000e30a9d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-youon-a-bus-3″

title=”It’s Y!ou…on a bus”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accfe400000000000ad2ca1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-youon-on-a-purple-bus-driving-down-5th-ave-4″

title=”It’s Y!ou…on on a purple bus driving down 5th ave”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acd181200000000005ca142/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-youon-a-phone-booth-5″

title=”It’s Y!ou…on a phone booth”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accfc8f00000000004db0e8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-youon-another-phone-booth-6″

title=”It’s Y!ou…on another phone booth”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accfd2b000000000073c2ab/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-youon-another-empty-phone-booth-7″

title=”It’s Y!ou…on another empty phone booth”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accfd620000000000d02144/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-youon-an-empty-phone-booth-which-no-one-will-ever-use-8″

title=”It’s Y!ou…on an empty phone booth which no one will ever use”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accfd70000000000035d6e4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-youwhoops-thats-not-you-9″

title=”It’s Y!ou…Whoops! That’s not you…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accfd8400000000008de76f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-jay-leno-10″

title=”It’s Jay Leno!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accfdb40000000000ebb274/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-youwait-where-are-you-hint-maybe-you-need-to-park-11″

title=”It’s Y!ou…wait, where are you? (Hint: maybe y!ou need to park?)”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accff5e00000000001841d6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-miss-these-yahoo-stories-12″

title=”Don’t miss these Yahoo stories!”

content=”Yahoo: What’s For Sale, What’s Not, And What Could Be

What Yahoo’s New $100 Million Ad Campaign Looks Like

Yahoo’s Future: More Macintosh, Less McDonald’s “

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca6ae00000000000ed78f3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.