Yahoo's Humongous New HQ -- See Images And Video

In the next few years, Yahoo (YHOO) wants to build a huge new campus in Santa Clara, California. Marketwatch broke the story yesterday. Since then, we’ve landed photos and video of the proposed project.

Yahoo proposed the project at a May 5 Santa Clara city council meeting. It’s currently under the review of Santa Clara City Planner Carol Anne Painter. Approval could come by next spring.

At 42.5 acres, the 13 building campus on 5010 Old Ironsides Drive would add 2.9 million square feet to Yahoo’s office space — enough for about 7,000 more employees. By comparison, Google’s Mountain View campus has about 3 million square feet of office space.

At the May 5 city council meeting, a Yahoo VP said the plan was for Yahoo to occupy the new buildings in Santa Clara for at least 50 to 70 years. Yahoo paid $112 million for the property in 2006.

During the meeting, Yahoo said it would build the campus with a carbon footprint 20% smaller than what is required by law. In order to keep its office buildings low and maintain lots of green space, Yahoo wants to put all of its parking underground. A Yahoo executive and a Yahoo architect emphasised that this was not the cost-efficient option, but one Yahoo chose for the sake of the neighbourhood.

Yahoo’s timing is odd. At 20.5%, vacancy rates are the highest they’ve been in the Valley since 2003. In Sunnyvale, more than half of the available offices are empty.

Reached, Yahoo cautioned that nothing about its plan is set in stone. Its statement:

“Yahoo! purchased 42.5 acres of land in Santa Clara in July 2006. We submitted initial plans to the City of Santa Clara to redevelop the property in August 2008 and plans are currently with the City to procure entitlements for developing the land. We are taking the proper steps to secure approval for the development of the land. We expect to receive approval in mid 2010. We continue to evaluate our real estate portfolio on a worldwide basis to ensure it best supports our business.”

[slideshow]

