Yahoo's Huge Ad Campaign Scheduled To Launch September 22

During Yahoo’s Q2 earnings call, CEO Carol Bartz said the company would soon begin a marketing campaign to “reposition the Yahoo! brand and Yahoo! company.”



Well, here it comes. Ad industry sources tell us something big is afoot. One launch date we’ve heard for Yahoo’s (YHOO) massive ad campaign is September 22.

Bonus slideshow: Old Yahoo commercials from around the world →

During the Q2 call, Carol said, “our Q3 plans include an initial wave of incremental marketing spend which will increase substantially into Q4 and next year.”

She said that Yahoo’s brand is “our most valuable asset” and told analysts to calculate marketing expenses for its defence as an on-going “cost that is in the system.”

What will Yahoo’s upcoming ad campaign look like? We don’t know. But we’ve seen hints.

During that same Q2 earnings call, Carol said Yahoo’s mission is to “strive to be centre of people’s lives online.”

When Yahoo hired new CMO Elisa Steele, reports suggested a new Yahoo slogan could be something like “Yahoo: Your home on the Web.”

When Yahoo launched its new homepage, it came up with a snappy video to market it to users. The video featured zero yodeling — a sound that’s been a big part of Yahoo ad campaigns in the past.

(Have you seen Yahoo’s new ad campaign? We’d love to hear what it looks like. Email us at [email protected] or call/text 727 507 1699).

Bonus slideshow: Old Yahoo commercials from around the world →

Old Yahoo Commercials From Around The World Old Yahoo Commercials From Around The World Old Yahoo Commercials From Around The World Old Yahoo Commercials From Around The World Old Yahoo Commercials From Around The World Old Yahoo Commercials From Around The World Old Yahoo Commercials From Around The World Old Yahoo Commercials From Around The World Old Yahoo Commercials From Around The World Old Yahoo Commercials From Around The WorldOld Yahoo Commercials From Around The World

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.