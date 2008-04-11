Yahoos Hate AOL Deal, But Too Scared To Tell Jerry

Kara Swisher called up a half-dozen of her senior Yahoo (YHOO) sources and asked them what they thought of Yahoo’s new merge-with-AOL-to-escape-Microsoft-plan (MSFT). In short? They hate it. Unfortunately, they’re too scared to tell Jerry:



Kara: Yahoos “consider the Time Warner property slow-moving, weak in technology and saddled with a largely dispirited staff.”

Senior Yahoo 1: “We have enough problems without getting theirs, which are much worse. No one here, except Jerry and the board, has any enthusiasm for it.”

Senior Yahoo 2: “I cannot believe they would put our amazing assets with those who we don’t really respect, for the most part, and think that’s OK.”

Senior Yahoo 3: “Look, Microsoft would not be my first choice [as a merger partner] either. But AOL is not even my third.”

These senior Yahoos had lunch with Jerry yesterday, Kara says, and talked about how to calm their frazzled troops (Say, “We’re exploring all our options.” Repeat.) But beyond that, they apparently just discussed food and weather. So, hopefully Jerry’s reading Kara.

Oh, and the senior Yahoos are sick to death of all this dickering. They’re apprehensive about working for Microsoft, but better to work for Microsoft than be stuck forever in deal purgatory:

“We are tired of all the noise and the angling [of this takeover] and most of us just want something to get done…this is completely distracting for employees and makes it hard to manage the big businesses we all have.”

