Yahoo's Hadoop Genius Leaves For Startup

Yahoo’s (YHOO) brain drain continues: Doug Cutting, a key infrastructure engineer, is leaving the company for a startup, the New York Times reports.



Cutting is leaving for Cloudera, a startup that’s looking to profit from Hadoop, an open-source framework that he created.

What is Hadoop?

NYT’s Ashlee Vance: The software has become widely used by a number of Web-based companies, including Yahoo and Facebook, to analyse the vast amounts of information they gather.

The underlying technology behind Hadoop mimics similar technology used by Google to break up large data sets into smaller chunks that can be digested by relatively cheap computers. Once the data is spread across many computers, engineers can run complex analytical tasks using the information.

The move comes as Yahoo waits for government approval of its search deal with Microsoft. If the deal goes through, Yahoo will begin to offload its search engineering business mostly to Microsoft — becoming more of an ad sales company and less of an engineering shop.

