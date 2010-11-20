Yahoo's Groupon Aggregator Is Live

Yahoo‘s new aggregator for Groupon-style daily deals, announced earlier this week, is now live.



The service is hidden on the beta version of Yahoo’s local sites, but is operational, showing the latest deals from partnering deal sites like Groupon, Scoop St., and Lifebooker, broken down by neighbourhood.

Big Internet companies have suddenly and dramatically caught on to daily deals — Google is rumoured to be looking at acquiring Groupon for more than $3 billion, after Yahoo’s bid for the company fell through. Meanwhile, Amazon is reportedly considering a $100 million strategic investment in Groupon’s largest competitor, LivingSocial.

You can check out the beta version of Yahoo’s deals here. Below is a screenshot of a sample deal. Note that Yahoo is doing this purely on a referral basis — from what we’ve seen, no transactions are actually being completed on Yahoo.

