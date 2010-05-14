Yahoo Gets Go-Ahead To Build Gigantic New HQ

See photos and video of the proposed campus →

Santa Clara City Council approved Yahoo’s proposal to build a sprawling new headquarters last night, Marketwatch reports.It’s not clear if Yahoo will actually take advantage of the approval. A Yahoo spokesperson told Marketwatch that there is no ground breaking announced yet.



Yahoo’s HQ plan calls for a 42.5 acre, 13 building campus on 5010 Old Ironsides Drive, which would add 2.9 million square feet to Yahoo’s office space — enough for about 7,000 more employees. For comparison, Google’s Mountain View campus has about 3 million square feet of office space.

Yahoo paid $112 million for the property in 2006.

