Yahoo's French Engineers Go On Strike To Protest Carol Bartz

Yahoo’s French engineers are going on strike to protest Carol Bartz’s plan to shut down an R&D centre in France that was opened only a year ago.



Closing the centre will cause 78 engineers to lose their jobs, about a third of the company’s French workforce.

The French employees think the decision is unfair. On a website they’ve created, French Yahoos say they’ve generated €208 million (approximately $303 million) in ad revenue, with just 212 people.

They contrast this with Carol Bartz’s drive to grow margins to 15-20%. She calls the company’s 6% margins unacceptable. The engineers don’t seem to think they’re a part of the problem.

Since they think they’re being screwed, they’re walking out.

As the French are wont to do, they’ve created a video to voice their displeasure. It’s not nearly as good as the French AOL video from two years ago, but it’s still something.



