SEC STALKER: Yahoo's Founders Are Unloading 5 Million Shares

Yahoo’s co-founders Jerry Yang and David Filo are planning on selling 5 million shares of Yahoo stock according to an SEC filing.



Jerry is moving 3 million shares to a blind trust that can do whatever it wants with the shares. David is starting a plan to unload 2 million shares over a 12 month period.

When all the shares are gone, the founders will own 4% of the company, notes Joseph Tartakoff at paidContent.

At today’s stock price the sale is worth a total of $74.5 million. If Jerry had accepted the $33 per share offer from Microsoft, this amount of stock would have been worth $165 million.

