Yahoo's Former Top Deals Guy Lands At Barclays

Yahoo’s former top deals guy, Greg Mrva, just landed a gig at Barclays Capital, the WSJ reports.



We know Greg best as the guy whose departure from Yahoo in Fall 2009 nearly killed the Associated Content merger (which finally ended up going down in 2010).

Greg will head up Barclay‘s Internet investment-banking group. He’ll work out of Menlo Park, California.

Don’t miss: The Inside Story: How Yahoo Bought Associated Content

