Yahoo's Flipboard Killer Coming Next Wednesday

Yahoo will unveil its Flipboard competitor, Livestand, next Wednesday.



That’s according to Kara Swisher at AllThingsD, who got confirmation from unnamed sources.

We know that Yahoo’s Blake Irving is hosting an event for press at the company’s Sunnyvale headquarters next Wednesday morning, and Irving told a blogger back in September that the product would launch in the fourth quarter of 2012, so it certainly seems likely. Yahoo first announced the product back in February.

We’ll be at the event to bring you all the details.

Swisher also says that Google is getting close to launching its own Flipboard equivalent, code-named Propeller.

