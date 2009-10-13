Yahoos Flee For Glam, "New Projects"

Yahoo lost two top employees today, PaidContent reports. One is heading to Glam Media, the other is just seeking greener pastures.

Josh Jacobs, VP and GM of ad platform strategy, is leaving Yahoo for Glam media where he will be SVP of Brand Advertising Products & Marketing. He was working on Yahoo’s Publisher Network.

Patrick Barry also exited today. He led the Connected TV group, which is in charge of Yahoo TV widgets, which lets people have web content on their televisions, like Flickr photos or stories from the New York Times. Barry is moving onto to new, unnamed projects. Yahoo says it won’t shut down Connected TV, telling PaidContent it is “committed to building upon the innovation and leadership the team has delivered in the connected TV category.”

Yahoo needs to stop this bleed–and fast. Both of these projects are irrelevant to the company’s long-term success, and it may be that Josh and Patrick saw this writing on the wall. But Yahoo needs to get a stable team in place quickly, before it looks to the rest of the world as though one executive after another is just giving up.

