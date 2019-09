Here’s the first video ad from Yahoo’s new $100 million “It’s Y!ou” ad campaign, launched at a big press event in New York last week. A spokesperson tells us Yahoo (YHOO) posted the clip “on Yahoo! video, YouTube, Facebook and other sites, and will soon air a version on TV.”



See the print ads →

