Yahoo's Content People Better Get Ready For Big Changes Under Ross Levinsohn

Yahoo’s new EVP of Americas, Ross Levinsohn, will “revitalize the content side of Yahoo,” Levinsohn’s old VC partner (and current digital boss at News Corp) Jon Miller said at Ignition this morning.



Jon Miller told the crowd Ross won’t be able to “fix” Yahoo. He can only go and create something new.

In particular, Jon expects Ross to change Yahoo’s content business into one that sources more of its content from outside content partners and other third-parties.

For his first new partnership, maybe Ross can reach out to Disney digital, where ex-Yahoo media boss Jimmy Pitaro is running things.

Watch out Yahoos in Santa Monica – things are going to change under the new boss.

