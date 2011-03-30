Yahoo's CMS: "Imagine Two Arthritic Camels Trying To [Mate] In A Pool Of Quicksand."

in a pool of quicksand.”” source=”” alt=”Camels in sand” align=”left” size=”xlarge” nocrop=”true” clear=”true”]We hear that Yahoo is undertaking a massive, company-wide upgrade to its content management system – the software its writers use to publish blog posts, articles and videos.The news has Yahoo writers thrilled.



Asked if a new CMS was coming, one writer told us: “i HOPE so!”

Another describe the current Yahoo CMS as “a clunky HTML labyrinth.”

“Imagine two arthritic camels trying to [mate] in a pool of quicksand.”

“That’s what it reminds me of.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.