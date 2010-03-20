Yahoo Chief Technologist Quits

Yahoo chief technologist Sam Pullara is quitting to become entrepreneur-in-residence at at Benchmark Capital, TechCrunch reports.



Sam follows EVP Ash Patel and sales boss SVP Joanne Bradford out the door.

One of the big reasons Joanne quit was that she figured there was more money in getting a boat-load of stock at a pre-IPO startup than there was waiting for Yahoo’s stock to turnaround.

Sam — who will soon be slotted into an exec role at one of Benchmark’s startups — presumably has the same idea.

