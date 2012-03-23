Yahoo's CEO Was In New York Last Night, Dining With Top Digital Media People

Scott Thompson shaking some hands

Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson was in New York last night dining with some of the city’s top digital media people, according to a source.One of the people in attendance said Thompson plans on focusing on Yahoo’s winning properties. He wants to raise ad rates on the best Yahoo properties. He thinks of them as premium properties.



The only catch? Advertisers aren’t convinced Yahoo’s premium properties are really all that premium. There’s going to be a disconnect between Thompson and advertisers.

Overall, Thompson seemed “very approachable,” “very knowledgeable,” and “a very Boston-y,” “smart guy.”

He just needs to understand how the media world works, says our source. But it’s not that hard. Give him a few months on the job and he’ll get the hang of it.

