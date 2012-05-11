Taking Some Blame, Yahoo CEO Also Throws Top Valley Recruiting Firm Under A Bus With A Seriously Damning Accusation

Scott Thompson would like H&S to please get under this bus, thank you.

Photo: RaymondLoewy.com

Without actually naming the firm, Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson is pinning the origin of his bio scandal on Silicon Valley’s top recruiting outfit, Heidrick & Struggles.According to our report yesterday, Thompson is telling Yahoo employees that the only reason his bio falsely said – for years! – that he had a computer science degree is that a recruiter interviewed him and put the false information in a document and passed it to eBay.



He says eBay hired him and used the document to write his public bio.

Thompson is not telling employees the name of this firm – he’s too polite and diplomatic to do that – but prior reporting tells us it was top Valley recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles that placed him at eBay.

Thompson, who accepts blame for not checking up on H&S’s bio, is just trying to say he was not the one who introduced false information.

But the fact is, Thompson’s explanation amounts to a pretty damning accusation against H&S.

If he’s telling the truth, their screw-up has cost one Yahoo board member her seat already, wasted a week or so of turnaround time at Yahoo, put the company in an awful position in its proxy fight with an angry shareholder, and might just cost Thompson his job.

The scandal might cost H&S some business. If only because Yahoo is one of its top clients.

We’ve reached out to H&S for a response, but neither of their PR people have gotten back to us yet.

If they’d like to reach us, our email remains [email protected] Yahoo employees should also feel free to reach out and tell us how Thompson’s explanation is playing in Sunnyvale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.