Yahoo's Brilliant Holiday Marketing Stunt

Yahoo’s expensive “It’s Y!ou” ad campaign is terrible, but here’s a marketing winner.On December 23, Yahoo sent employees to the San Francisco and San Jose airports to pay for airline customers’ baggage fees, NBC Bay Area reports.

Yahoo rep Meg Garlinghouse called the stunt “one small act of kindness.

“We hope to inspire the Yahoo community to create a wave of goodwill.”

Goodwill? Great.

Putting the idea in consumers’ heads that Yahoo is a company that will make navigating the world simpler and cheaper? Brilliant.

Our only issue with the stunt was its scale.

Instead of spending ~$80 million on “It’s Why-Loo” ads, and sending employees to just two airports for one day, Yahoo could have “sponsored” baggage checks throughout the holidays all over the country. Maybe the idea should resurface during the summer holiday travel season.

Here’s how the Yahoo homepage could live up to a “Yahoo makes your life easier” brand promise: Yahoo Needs A New New Homepage

