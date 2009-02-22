Yahoos Brace For The Coming Reorg

Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz is ready to unleash a major reorg next week, Kara Swisher says (YHOO). No one knows exactly what to expect because Carol has quickly learned that whatever she says will immediately be published by Kara. But here’s the speculation:

Kara Swisher: [M]ost expect Bartz to severely roll back a variety of previous reorganizations done by former CEO Jerry Yang and former President Sue Decker.

That will mean many top execs will likely be quite out–already Decker’s chief of staff Jeff McCombs has quietly departed the company, several sources said–while others will be elevated.

Most sources I spoke to who have interfaced with Bartz think she will likely go with a more traditional and more accountable structure she employed while rehauling Autodesk (ADSK), the computer-aided design software company she once headed, rather than the matrix-tangled Yahoo.

A change in how Yahoo makes media, which I wrote about today and was approved by Bartz, is a classic globally centered development organisation. (By the way, a significant reorg of the media organisation, headed by Jeff Dossett, is also set for next week, said sources.)

Thus, most expect Bartz to do a C-level style set-up, with execs like a COO, CTO and also a new, more powerful CMO (who will also head PR), all reporting to her.

In addition, several suggested she might also junk a recent reorg that split the world into four regions. Instead, one exec could head the U.S., where most of Yahoo’s current business is, and one head international efforts.

All sounds good. We never got the matrix thing.

