Yahoo's Board Has Begun Searching For A CEO

Yahoo’s board has begun a formal search to find a CEO to replace Scott Thompson, who was fired in May after he was caught lying about his educational background.After Yahoo fired Thompson, it named EVP Ross Levinsohn interim CEO.
For a while, the board held off starting a formal search. The idea was to calm the waters.
That process has now begun, the Wall Street Journal’s Amir Efrati reports.
Levinsohn is said to be a top candidate for the job. Broadly, Levinsohn’s plan to turnaround Yahoo is to re-focus on brand advertising and make content the product that drives engagement.
