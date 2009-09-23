Yahoo's Big Day

Nicholas Carlson

Yahoo (YHOO) unveiled a $100 million ad campaign today with a press conference in Times Square. We flooded the zone with coverage. Catch up!

  • Yahoo’s New Strategy: The Old Strategy
  • AOL? Yahoo’s Bartz Says “I Aspire Higher Than That”
  • Bartz Defends The Microsoft Deal
  • Photos From Yahoo’s $100 Million Campaign Launch Event
  • Photoshop Contest: Build A Better Yahoo Ad
  • What Yahoo’s New $100 Million Ad Campaign Looks Like
  • Hey Yahoo, Who’s YLOU? (YHOO)


Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.