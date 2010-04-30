Yahoo's Bartz Made $47.2 Million In 2009

Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz received a total compensation of $47,229,273 in 2009.



According to an SEC filing, this compensation includes a salary of $969,872, stock awards worth $12,974,722, an option award worth $29,169,334, a non-equity bonus of $1,500,000, and “other” compensation worth $2,615,345.

Most of this compensation is “unrealized” at this point (Carol hasn’t sold her options, etc), but wow, that’s a lot of green for the purple boss!

Some others made bank, too:

CFO Timothy R. Morse – $6,170,193

Ex-CFO Blake Jorgensen – $2,102,994

EVP Hilary Schneider – $5,261,775

Departing CTO Aristotle Balogh – $5,584,251

Top lawyer Michael J. Callahan – $3,925,049

Despite the nice pay, Yahoo execs keep quitting. How come?

