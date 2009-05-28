Yahoo's Bartz Drops F-Bomb At D7!

Yahoo (YHOO) CEO Carol Bartz is on stage at the WSJ’s D7 conference right now. You can read John Paczkowski’s live blog here, and we’ll embed the video once it’s up. But in case you’re wondering, Bartz has already dropped an F-bomb on stage.

In a discussion with Kara Swisher about whether Bartz is too old to understand the Internet, Bartz leaned in to Kara and said, “f— you.” Much applause, says AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka.

Carol also dissed the Yahoo org chart under Jerry Yang: “It was like a Dilbert cartoon.”

And about that deal to sell its search business to Microsoft? Her quote: “If there’s boatloads of money, and there’s the right technology, and the information we would have to have, then yeah….it’s that simple.”

Bartz also says the company is done laying people off.

