Yahoo's Bartz Busy Chopping Dead Wood

Yahoo (YHOO) will shutter its travel bargains search engine, FareChase, after acquiring it 2004 and making it the default Yahoo Travel search engine in 2008.



“Discontinuing FareChase will let us focus our efforts on strategic products and features on Yahoo Travel,” a Yahoo rep told Bloomberg.

We love it! And we love that FareChase is just the latest product to fall under new Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz’s ax. Since joining, she’s also:

Whacked Yahoo’s storage service, Briefcase.

Delayed plans to roll-out a new Yahoo frontpage

And ditched Yahoo’s ill-conceived plans to become a TV studio for the Web.

