Yahoo's Bartz: "Bing Is A Good Product"

During today’s Q2 earnings call with analysts, Yahoo (YHOO) CEO Carol Bartz took a moment to praise Microsoft’s re-branded search engine, Bing.



“I think actually Bing is a good product. I think they’ve done a good job. I think Microsoft should be given kudos for Bing.”

That should fuel the already blazing fire of speculation that a Yahoo-Microsoft deal is in the works and almost done.

