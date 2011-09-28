Yahoo's Asian Assets Consider Buying Yahoo – Chinese Report

Photo: www.forbes.com

You know the old joke about how in Soviet Russia, the vodka drinks you?Well, for Yahoo, the scene is Asia and the punchline is this: Alibaba Group, a Chinese Internet company in which Yahoo owns a large, minority stake, is making a run at acquiring…Yahoo.



Another bidder for Yahoo is Softbank, which co-owns Yahoo! Japan.

The news was first reported on Chinese news site Hexun.com. Eric Jackson at Forbes brought it to our attention.

Yahoo, which fired its CEO earlier this month, is a mess right now, and its board has a hired a bank to figure out what to do next. A sale is a real possibility.

Yahoo! Japan and the Alibaba stake are the healthiest, most valuable parts of Yahoo. Some analysts say those assets make up almost ALL of Yahoo’s value. Jack Ma, who runs Alibiba Group, has been trying to get free of Yahoo’s grasp for a while now. What’s an easier way to do that then to buy the thing, and then spin off Yahoo’s American assets?

