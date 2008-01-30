Yahoo!'s All-Hands Meeting = Big Cuts? (YHOO)*

Yahoo! will hold an all-hands meeting at 5 p.m. ET tonight , Valleywag reports, via a tipster.

UPDATE: Impressively, Valleywag’s tipster got the all-hands meeting wrong! The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. PST in the Sunnyvale cafeteria.

Not a surprise — for weeks we’ve expected the company to announce drastic layoffs today as part of its Q4 report card to Wall Street.

UPDATE: And now we know: 1000 layoffs.

Related: This Just In: Yahoo’s Q4 Will Be “Strong”

Yahoo Earnings Preview: Mercifully Low Bar*

Yahoo Layoffs: Estimating the Financial Impact

Yahoo Going Forward With “Drastic” Layoffs–Source

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.