Yahoo!'s All-Hands Meeting = Big Cuts? (YHOO)*

Yahoo! will hold an all-hands meeting at
5 p.m. ET tonight, Valleywag reports, via a tipster.
UPDATE: Impressively, Valleywag’s tipster got the all-hands meeting wrong! The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. PST in the Sunnyvale cafeteria.
Not a surprise — for weeks we’ve expected the company to announce drastic layoffs today as part of its Q4 report card to Wall Street.
UPDATE: And now we know: 1000 layoffs.
