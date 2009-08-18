Yahoo's Top West Coast Ad Sales VP Bails For Time Warner

Yahoo’s VP of West Coast sales, David Dickman, is leaving the company to work with Time Warner, AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher reports. Dickman will reportedly take up a position in digital sales.

According to Swisher, Dickman might have been unhappy with recent organizational changes at Yahoo.

Dickman was with the company for 3 years. Until spring 2009, he was in charge of premium display ad sales for the West Coast, and another executive took care of the East Coast. Then, Mitch Spolan was appointed head of North American field sales, which included display ad sales. While the East Coast exec moved on to head agency sales, Dickman remained at his post, reporting to Spolan.

Dickman is the second display ad exec to leave Yahoo, after Todd Taplin, VP of New England and Canada sales, left last week.

BoomTown: Flux at the Yahoo ad sales group in the U.S.–which accounts for most of the Internet giant’s revenues–will be closely watched by Wall Street right now, since it is also charged with selling premium search ads for both Yahoo and also Microsoft (MSFT) under the recent deal that they struck.

