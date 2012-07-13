Yahoo's 450,000-Account Security Breach: Whose Fault Was It?

A self-aggrandized breach of nearly 450,000 Yahoo Voices account passwords Wednesday has troubling implications for data security practices during corporate acquisitions of Web service providers. The Yahoo Voices service includes content from the company’s 2011 purchase of Associated Content.



The password breach was posted on a public website by a group of hackers identified as D33Ds Company, which claims to have obtained the plain text file of accounts and password information using a union-based SQL injection, where false SQL database commands are entered into a site’s Web interface to obtain data not normally available for public consumption.

