YAHOO'S FATE: The World's Best PE Reporter Takes The SAIcast Inside Deal Talks

Dan Primack of Fortune Magazine and the daily “Term Sheet” note, stopped by Business Insider to sit down with Nicholas and Jay to talk all things tech.



How will the Yahoo deal eventually go down?

Is Living Social in a good position to IPO? And why is Andreesen Horowitz the hottest shop on the block right now?

It’s all in todays SAIcast

Podcast Powered By PodbeanDownload this episode (right click and save)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.