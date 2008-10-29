Yahoo (YHOO) Trying To Restart Microsoft Search Talks

Now that the Justice Department is on the verge of killing the Google-Yahoo search deal (or so watering it down that it no longer makes sense), Yahoo (YHOO) is casting around for alternatives. Such as resuming search talks with Microsoft (MSFT):



Kara Swisher: According to sources, some members of Yahoo’s board have reached out to the company about renewing talks about a search deal, in case of a Justice Department lawsuit related to its Google deal.

As you’ll recall, Microsoft tried twice to make a search offer that Yahoo didn’t scoff at. We therefore imagine that Ballmer & Co. will wait to see whether Justice rejects the deal before considering making a third. And if Justice does, in fact, reject the Google-Yahoo deal, you don’t need to be George Soros to figure out what kind of Microsoft deal Yahoo might get.

In a word? Crappy.

