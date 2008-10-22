Yahoo (YHOO) Q3 Preview: Crappy, Mass Firings

Yahoo (YHOO) reports Q3 this afternoon after the close. We’ll be covering the results and conference call live HERE, beginning at 4PM ET, 1PM PT. Press release probably out around 4:15/1:15. Call starts at 5PM/2PM. Details and webcast here.

Preview

We expect Yahoo’s results to be crappy. Not godawful, but crappy. Anecdotally, display advertising has been weakening through the quarter, and we can’t imagine Yahoo’s Q3 or Q4 outlook will be encouraging.

The big news on the call, of course, will be layoffs: Specifically, how many and when. The scuttlebutt is that Yahoo will fire about 1500 people. This is a big cut, but we still think it’s too small. If Yahoo says it will cut 1500 and reduces its outlook for Q4, investors will likely be disappointed.

Details:

Gross Revenue: $1.78-$1.98 billion guidance

Net Revenue: $1.37 billion consensus

Operating Income: $65-$85 guidance

EBITDA: $405-$465 guidance

EPS: $0.09 consensus

Outlook:

2008 Q4 Consensus: EPS $0.14, Net Revs $1.51B (Full-Year Gross Revenue guidance: $7.35-$7.85 billion)

2009 Consensus: EPS $0.62, Net Revenue $6.13 billion.

